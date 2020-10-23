Someone Owes Kristin Welker An Apology

Kristin Welker "broke the space-time continuum" (per Rachel Maddow) by getting Trump to talk about actual issues. It won't matter, but the Fox News/Don Jr. attacks on her pre-debate should be withdrawn and apologies made.

Donald Trump Jr, aided and abetted by Fox News, worked the refs by attacking Welker pre-debate.

Classy! Don Jr. promises a heckler OF THE MODERATOR at tonight's debate, sponsored by the Trump campaign? Are you kidding? https://t.co/irdCvwSnQG — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) October 22, 2020

Fox even attacked the political donations of Welker's PARENTS.

If any other outlet started covering the political donations of *the parents* of folks who work at Fox there would be widespread outrage and rightly so. This is hideous and unjournalistic. And another example of how bad actors use standards against those who uphold them. https://t.co/4FlfsVeyLU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 19, 2020

They all owe her an apology.

And of course...

Much of the media gave Trump a better rating on his debate performance, just because he was forced by the debate commission to not act like a moronic teenager who blames the world for all their issues and takes no responsibility for their choices or actions.

In Eric Bohlert's newsletter he writes, "By his sub-basement standards, Trump "behaved" at the Thursday debate. He also lied nonstop. And the press didn't seem to notice."

As Eric Alterman tweeted: "One of Trump's (and the Republican Party's) greatest victories in their efforts to undermine our democracy is how little attention is being paid to the fact that virtually everything he said last night was a lie."

As Digby wrote for Salon, "The problem this time wasn’t that his feral personality was on display. The problem was that when you actually got to hear the two candidates answer questions about policy without all the theatrics, it’s clearer than ever that even after almost four years in office, Donald Trump still has no idea what he is doing. Even in his subdued state, he played his most obnoxious greatest hits without any awareness that they are stale, stupid and offensive.

Biden, on the other hand, was well-informed about policy, answered all the questions directly and showed himself to be a normal human being. After what we’ve been through with Trump, those banal qualities almost have a magical feeling to them.

The bar was set so low for a Trump debate performance after his last train wreck that all he had to do was not get muted by Welker.

That resulted in the media giving him a big gold star, like any child in elementary school.

But he still had many moments of pure wretchedness.

Trump in an instant— one of the purest distillations ever.



Absolutely vile racism combined with the idea that voluntarily following rules is for suckers and that breaking the law is what smart people do. https://t.co/5F3E3mG1Ni — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) October 23, 2020

All the snap polls I saw showed that Biden won.