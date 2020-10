During today's White House press "briefing," Fox News Correspondent John Roberts pushed Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Trump's inability or unwillingness to denounce White Nationalists.

Watch Fox News correspondent John Roberts try repeatedly to get a declarative answer from WH Press Sec. McEnany on whether Trump denounces white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/XRnpCCpPTu — The Recount (@therecount) October 1, 2020

Kayleigh used her official government Twitter account to get personal with Roberts about his wife. Really:

.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago... accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

And right-wing Twitter is flipping out that "their" reporter would question Dear Leader's Spokes-Liar.

John Roberts clapped back, hard, on the air.

JOHN ROBERTS: For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking that question, I don't care, because it's a question that needs to be asked. And clearly, the president's Republican colleagues, who a mile away from here, are looking for an answer for it, too. So stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I'm tired of it.