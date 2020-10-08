Let's Talk About The Big Pink Eyed Elephant In The Room Last Night

I really, really want to know if Mike Pence has covid. Because he showed up at last night's debate with something that can be a symptom. (I had it, so naturally I wonder!) And I want to know if the current vice president KNOWINGLY EXPOSED THE NEXT VICE PRESIDENT TO COVID.
And by the way, why wasn't Mother Pence wearing a mask? What arrogance these people have!
Obviously, I'm not the only one who noticed the pinkeye, nor the only one who wondered:
Via Bruce Y. Lee, health writer for Forbes:
According to a research letter published in the Journal of Medical Virology, studies have found that 1.1% of people with Covid-19 developed conjunctivitis, and 3% of those with severe Covid-19 and 0.7% of those with non-severe Covid-19. Eye symptoms in those with Covid-19 have included redness, chemosis (which is swelling of the conjunctiva), and epiphora (which is excessive tearing when not watching the movie The Notebook.)
And here's the thing. If this was a normal administration, and not one that openly trades in what the nuns used to call "bold faced lies," we might be willing to cut Mike Pence a break and not assume the worst (which is, he's already had a positive test).
But under the circumstances, how could any sane person give any member of the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt -- especially one as openly complicit as Mike Pence?
So sit back enjoy making fun of #PinkEyePence with a clear conscience.