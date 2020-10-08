Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Let's Talk About The Big Pink Eyed Elephant In The Room Last Night

No one seems to want to talk about the fact that Mike Pence was displaying a possible symptom of covid-19.
By Susie Madrak
Let's Talk About The Big Pink Eyed Elephant In The Room Last Night
Image from: Screengrab

I really, really want to know if Mike Pence has covid. Because he showed up at last night's debate with something that can be a symptom. (I had it, so naturally I wonder!) And I want to know if the current vice president KNOWINGLY EXPOSED THE NEXT VICE PRESIDENT TO COVID.

And by the way, why wasn't Mother Pence wearing a mask? What arrogance these people have!

Obviously, I'm not the only one who noticed the pinkeye, nor the only one who wondered:

Via Bruce Y. Lee, health writer for Forbes:

According to a research letter published in the Journal of Medical Virology, studies have found that 1.1% of people with Covid-19 developed conjunctivitis, and 3% of those with severe Covid-19 and 0.7% of those with non-severe Covid-19. Eye symptoms in those with Covid-19 have included redness, chemosis (which is swelling of the conjunctiva), and epiphora (which is excessive tearing when not watching the movie The Notebook.)

And here's the thing. If this was a normal administration, and not one that openly trades in what the nuns used to call "bold faced lies," we might be willing to cut Mike Pence a break and not assume the worst (which is, he's already had a positive test).

But under the circumstances, how could any sane person give any member of the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt -- especially one as openly complicit as Mike Pence?

So sit back enjoy making fun of #PinkEyePence with a clear conscience.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Trump Kills Texas

Trump Kills Texas

A new ad by MeidasTouch with one devastating point: Donald Trump has blood on his hands in Texas.
Jul 28, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.