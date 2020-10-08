Let's Talk About The Big Pink Eyed Elephant In The Room Last Night

I really, really want to know if Mike Pence has covid. Because he showed up at last night's debate with something that can be a symptom. (I had it, so naturally I wonder!) And I want to know if the current vice president KNOWINGLY EXPOSED THE NEXT VICE PRESIDENT TO COVID.

And by the way, why wasn't Mother Pence wearing a mask? What arrogance these people have!

Obviously, I'm not the only one who noticed the pinkeye, nor the only one who wondered:

Pink eye is a symptom of Covid-19. Saying that for no reason at all. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 8, 2020

Via Bruce Y. Lee, health writer for Forbes:

According to a research letter published in the Journal of Medical Virology, studies have found that 1.1% of people with Covid-19 developed conjunctivitis, and 3% of those with severe Covid-19 and 0.7% of those with non-severe Covid-19. Eye symptoms in those with Covid-19 have included redness, chemosis (which is swelling of the conjunctiva), and epiphora (which is excessive tearing when not watching the movie The Notebook.)

And here's the thing. If this was a normal administration, and not one that openly trades in what the nuns used to call "bold faced lies," we might be willing to cut Mike Pence a break and not assume the worst (which is, he's already had a positive test).

But under the circumstances, how could any sane person give any member of the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt -- especially one as openly complicit as Mike Pence?

So sit back enjoy making fun of #PinkEyePence with a clear conscience.

#pinkeyepence

Pink Eye Pence

Pink Eye Pence

What's up with his eyes?

And his bald-faced lies?

Now he's attracting flies

I guess they're drawn to the dishonest stench

Of Pink Eye Pence

Pink Eye Pence

You know he's a liar liar

Pence on fire RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) October 8, 2020

"He didn't get rid of the fly, the fly left him when it got bored." Nicolle Wallace on #pinkeyepence's wooden performance. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) October 8, 2020