Screw The Big Donors: Kamala Harris Raised $50M+ Last Night

That's the way to do it!
By Susie MadrakJuly 22, 2024

Small-dollar donors gave over $50 million on ActBlue in the seven hours after Vice President Harris’s campaign for president launched Sunday afternoon. Via The Hill:

“As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. (Editor's note: Since updated to $50 million.) This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election,” ActBlue wrote in an update posted to social media platform X.

The figure is the total amount raised on the platform, not only donations to the Harris campaign. President Biden announced just before 2 p.m. Sunday that he would be stepping aside in the presidential race and quickly offered his “full support and endorsement” of Harris. ActBlue previously said that in the first five hours of Harris’s campaign, the platform raised more than $27.5 million through small donor donation.

The New York Times reported that Sunday marked the single biggest day for online Democratic donations since the 2020 election. The Times said the previous record was set the day after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, when ActBlue raised about $73.5 million.

