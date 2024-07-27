Fox News' Harris Faulkner Concern Trolls For Biden Donors

People who donated to Biden also donated to Harris. They were the Democratic ticket until Biden stepped down for the sake of democracy.

Fox News' Harris Faulkner made believe she's standing up for the Democratic donor that gave to the Biden campaign instead of Harris.

Fox News and the MAGAts are spinning their wheels trying to attack VP Harris and sow discontent within the Democratic Party. Hashtag fail, Faulkner.

Trump calls democratic voters Communist, Marxist, and Socialist, people who murder babies after they are born, and want to surrender all their money to migrants while helping to "destroy the country."

But the VP is hating on half the country when Kamala Harris supports the Teacher's Union, according to co-host Emily Compagno on the Outnumbered.

EMILY COMPAGNO: And Harris, she calls half the country extremists as she's talking to the teachers' union. The AFT thanks them for being the first union to support her. But just because you're in a union doesn't mean you're not Republican. So she's alienating out of the gate so many people while she herself, as Larry points out, is the extremist position holder. We have a list we can scroll of progressive policies that are frankly extremist: reparations, Medicare for all. The list goes on, Harris.

70% of the country supports Medicare for all and abortion rights. Deporting 15 million people and overthrowing a duly elected government is "extreme."

HARRIS FAULKNER: Do you think she likes the other side of the country that she thinks didn't vote for the Biden-Kamala team? Do you think that when those people were given their money that that she cared that any of them weren't giving their money for her, but maybe those donations that she's going to inherit by whatever it is, anointing, coronation, whatever it is, that she cares that those people put their hard earned dollars for him and not for her? And she is much farther right than Joe Biden.

We are so grateful for Faulkner worrying about the Democratic donors.

The idea that she's "to the right of President Biden" is a bad talking point that no one in the Democratic party either believes or cares about at this time. It clashes with the MAGA Fox News theme that VP Harris is more left-wing extreme than the coast of California.

Kamala Harris will get to forge her own platform, including many of the Biden administration proposals.

Faulkner, just worry about your lord and savior traitor Trump, who you and your collegues have soiled yourself with.

We don't need your sanctimonious pity or worries.

Focus on your own damn family, Faulkner. Trump is grifting all the money he can from the Republican National Committee. He's scarfing funds for his legal defense and lifestyle. He's installed his daughter in law at the RNC (imagine if the Democrats did it!).

The Republican Party will be revealed as financially bankrupt at the end of this election cycle, but we can see it in real time.