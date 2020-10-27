Marco Rubio And Other Republican's Hypocrisy Will Haunt Them For Years To Come

In 2016 Rubio said, "I don’t think we should be moving forward with a nominee in the last year of this president’s term...I would say that even if it was a Republican president.”

It's 2020 and he's saying the opposite of what he said then:

Last night 52 legitimately elected U.S. Senators cast 52 legitimate votes to confirm a legitimately elected President’s highly qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2020

And was immediately slammed for it by Florida Democrats, with Rep. Ted Deutch issuing this statement:

“This is a shameful day for the United States Senate. Senate Republicans have cut at the historic dignity of the chamber with a partisan vote that so egregiously and intentionally disregards the will of the American people. This sprint to confirm a justice to a lifetime appointment shows how little respect they have for our democratic process and the American people. And he directed some venom at colleagues from his home state. “Florida’s Senators showed complete disdain for the more than six million Floridians who’ve already voted in the election. Marco Rubio, in a brazenly hypocritical flip-flop, decided the rules are different when it works for him,” he said. “As millions of Americans’ livelihoods are at stake and many have waited months for COVID-19 relief, it is disheartening to see our Senators put politics ahead of the American people. Elected officials are chosen by communities to represent their best interests. Through this confirmation, Senate Republicans have chosen to prioritize their own.”

Florida's Democratic Party Chair, Terrie Rizzo, issued this one:

“Republicans in the Senate, including Florida’s own Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, just voted to strip health care from millions of Floridians in the midst of a pandemic. Donald Trump has made it perfectly clear that he hopes this Justice will overturn the Affordable Care Act, ending protections for eight million Floridians with pre-existing conditions,” she said. “Everything is at stake in this election and as Floridians, we have the power to elect a president who will fight to improve health care, not take it away. Make your voice count and vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

It's quite possible, even likely, that the insertion of Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court will haunt Republicans for years to come. They're just liars and hypocrites, so what's the point? Certainly, Marco Rubio's future looks dim.

If you have to say "legitimately" 3 times, maybe question why you are qualifying your statement.



You know what you did was wrong.



And two years go by super fast.



Looking forward to working hard to help whoever runs against you win in 2022. pic.twitter.com/USqzNCry3Y — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 27, 2020

Merrick Garland says hi — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 27, 2020