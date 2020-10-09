Politics
A Message From Your Friendly Local Mail Carrier

Wayne Knight reprises his iconic Seinfeld role to take postmaster Louis DeJoy to task. "“The only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.” Well said, Newman.
By Ed Scarce

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy thinks he can slow down the mail and prevent people from casting ballots this year. Not on Newman's watch.

Source: Yahoo News

Seinfeld alum Wayne Knight is back in surly mailman mode in a new political ad that criticizes President Trump’s handling of the U.S. Postal Service. In the ad, sponsored by political action committee PACRONYM, Knight dons his familiar mailman’s uniform — though the ad is careful to call him “your friendly local mail carrier” and not Newman — and angrily rants about the Trump administration’s “systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail.” He spits at the name of Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (“The guy’s never even licked a stamp”) and takes umbrage at attempts to slow down the nation’s mail: “The only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.”

Open thread below...

