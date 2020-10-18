Press Watch: Dueling town halls finally lead some reporters to address the extreme disequilibrium between Trump and Biden.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Another milepost on the road to oblivion.

Balkinization: Amy Coney Barrett's views on what a faithful Catholic judge should do when she has conflicting religious and judicial obligations.

Greater Good: How getting COVID-19 forced me to re-examine my life.

Hyperbole and a Half: Allie Brosh shares a chapter from her new book.

