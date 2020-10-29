Politics
By Jon Perr
Election Law Blog: Oxymoronic Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe went off-script to charge Iran was sending threatening emails to “damage President Trump.”

Balkinization: In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, Catholic Social Services says they must be allowed to discriminate against would-be LGBTQ parents seeking to adopt, or they will close. Preliminary research suggests children won’t suffer any harm if they do.

Off the Charts Blog: If Supreme Court with Justice Amy Coney Barrett strikes down the entirety of Obamacare in Texas v. United States, the racial gap in health care will widen further even as thousands of newly uninsured Americans needlessly die each year.

Alicublog: The decline and fall of the conservative intellectual, Rich Lowry edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I'm sure I'm not the only male in America who, when Palin dropped her first wink, sat up a little straighter on the couch and said, ‘Hey, I think she just winked at me.’" (Rich Lowry, on Sarah Palin’s VP debate performance, October 3, 2008.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

