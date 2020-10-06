Updated: New Melania Tape: Stormy Daniels Is A 'Porn Hooker'

For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Luke 12:2

You'd think Paula White, Trump's "spiritual adviser" would drop a hint to the family that everything comes out eventually. That's just scripture.

And the latest is a new tape from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former bestie and Inauguration organizer.

Drip drip drip. New leaked Melania tapes were just released exclusively on today's Mea Culpa Podcast with Michael Cohen. Melania calls Stormy Daniels a "porn hooker" and more.





In the tape Melania is very upset that Stormy Daniels has been photographed by Annie Liebowitz and is to appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine. (This from 2018.)

Stormy Daniels on the latest cover of Vogue? Melania must love that. Ha Ha

Stormy is best known at this blog for accepting hush money from the so-called president to stay quiet about their one-nighter.

Wolkoff previously offered up tapes of Melania dissing Christmas and whining about media coverage of child separation.

You'd think Mrs. Trump (ahem) would be more upset about her husband sleeping around, but Melania in this tape is really peeved about the Vogue cover. Really.

And she refers to Ms. Daniels as a "porn hooker."

So her husband slept with a porn hooker without a condom. That's definitely better.

Exactly so who she calling a "porn hooker" lmao

The Lifetime movie "The Porn Hooker: Be Best" is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥

UPDATE: Stormy responds.