Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Updated: New Melania Tape: Stormy Daniels Is A 'Porn Hooker'

Because everything hidden must be revealed, the latest Melania tape reveals Melania is jealous of Stormy. But it's not about her husband.
By Frances Langum
Updated: New Melania Tape: Stormy Daniels Is A 'Porn Hooker'
Image from: Alex Wong/Getty Images

For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Luke 12:2

You'd think Paula White, Trump's "spiritual adviser" would drop a hint to the family that everything comes out eventually. That's just scripture.

And the latest is a new tape from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former bestie and Inauguration organizer.

In the tape Melania is very upset that Stormy Daniels has been photographed by Annie Liebowitz and is to appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine. (This from 2018.)

Stormy is best known at this blog for accepting hush money from the so-called president to stay quiet about their one-nighter.

Wolkoff previously offered up tapes of Melania dissing Christmas and whining about media coverage of child separation.

You'd think Mrs. Trump (ahem) would be more upset about her husband sleeping around, but Melania in this tape is really peeved about the Vogue cover. Really.

And she refers to Ms. Daniels as a "porn hooker."

UPDATE: Stormy responds.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.