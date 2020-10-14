Trump Using Your Tax Dollars To Sue Author Of Tell-All Melania Book

Bill Barr’s Department of Justice seems to be spending quite a bit of time going after authors lately. His excuse this time is that author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff violated a non-disclosure agreement in her book, “Melania and Me.”

From CNBC:

The complaint says that Wolkoff agreed in 2017 to a so-called gratuitious services agreement, which contained a confidentiality clause in which she “promised to maintain strict confidentiality over ‘nonpublic, privileged and/or confidential information’ that she might obtain during her service.”

… Despite Wolkoff’s promise of confidentiality, the Justice Department said, Wolkoff “has written a book that Simon & Schuster [the book’s publisher] promotes as a ‘scathing tell-all’ and an ‘epic scream of a tell-all.’”

… The suit says Wolkoff never submitted a draft of the book to Melnia Trump, her chief of staff, or to the Office of the White House Counsel, and “never received authorization to disclose any information she learned pursuant to her work under the Agreement.”

Wolkoff has alleged the Trump family used inaugural committee money to line their own pockets. Also, that Melania Trump used private emails that hid her communications. Considering Trump World’s outrage over Hillary Clinton’s emails, you’d think Barr would muster up some concern about that, at least. But no. Barr is asking the court to order Wolkoff to surrender any profits to a government trust.

Meanwhile, Wolkoff has already given up “tens of thousands of electronic documents to [Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl] Racine, who used them to file suit against the inaugural committee, Trump Hotels and the Trump Organization, alleging misuse of non-profit funds to enrich the president’s family business,” NBC News reported last month.