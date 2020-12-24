Crookie Award: The War Between Ivanka And Melania

The war between Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is real! The details about the Trump-on-Trump war were spilled by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former BFF of FLOTUS and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

Molly Jong-Fast interviewed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and Melania's ex-BFF brought receipts! Read the details about the war between Ivanka and Melania here or check out Wolkoff's interview on CNN. Melania's former friend talked to CNN's Alisyn Camerota about the relationship between Melania and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.

The Crookie Award for these two is as deserved as they deserve each other.