Amy Ford, Nurse Who Spoke For Trump At RNC, Arrested In Shooting

So, a West Virginia nurse was dispatched to Texas and New York during the pandemic, spoke at the Republican National Convention. I mean, that’s kinda a big deal to get to speak at a national convention.

“As a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” said Amy Ford, a registered nurse.

And then she went out and shot somebody.

Seriously.

Amy Ford is also known as Amy Thorn.

Police said Thorn shot Jonda Whitt in the abdomen during an argument, WCHS reported. Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said Thorn claimed she had become fearful for her safety and had told Whitt she had a gun. “She went to the car and got the gun out of the car,” Dotson said, local news outlet the Mingo Messenger reported.

Okay, here’s where I am confused. If it was self defense, why did you have to go to your car to get a gun? Why didn’t you go to your car to get … the hell out Dodge.

She shot the woman in the gut. I do not know where she was aiming. She was charged with malicious wounding. I don’t know what that is. We don’t have that in Texas. However, I suspect it’s a felony so she’ll feel right at home with the Trump administration.

