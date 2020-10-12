Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Amy Ford, Nurse Who Spoke For Trump At RNC, Arrested In Shooting

The nurse who spoke at this year's Republican National Convention, Amy Thorn, is now in jail for shooting another woman in the abdomen.
By Juanita Jean
Amy Ford, Nurse Who Spoke For Trump At RNC, Arrested In Shooting
Image from: Republican National Convention

So, a West Virginia nurse was dispatched to Texas and New York during the pandemic, spoke at the Republican National Convention. I mean, that’s kinda a big deal to get to speak at a national convention.

“As a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” said Amy Ford, a registered nurse.

And then she went out and shot somebody.

Seriously.

Amy Ford is also known as Amy Thorn.

Police said Thorn shot Jonda Whitt in the abdomen during an argument, WCHS reported.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said Thorn claimed she had become fearful for her safety and had told Whitt she had a gun. “She went to the car and got the gun out of the car,” Dotson said, local news outlet the Mingo Messenger reported.

Okay, here’s where I am confused. If it was self defense, why did you have to go to your car to get a gun? Why didn’t you go to your car to get … the hell out Dodge.

She shot the woman in the gut. I do not know where she was aiming. She was charged with malicious wounding. I don’t know what that is. We don’t have that in Texas. However, I suspect it’s a felony so she’ll feel right at home with the Trump administration.

Posted with permission from JuanitaJean.com

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.