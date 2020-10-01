Politics
Rep. Elissa Slotkin Slays Her Opponent Over Pre-Existing Conditions

This is why we're Democrats. We care about people, not corporations.
Few things make me go ballistic like some Republican ass spouting talking points about healthcare coverage, and it looks like Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8) feels the same way. Opponent Paul Junge blamed "undue burdens and regulations" for high insurance premiums. She was not having it.

From their debate last Sunday, via the Detroit News:

The government could keep those premiums low, he said, by “doing things like not putting undue burdens and regulations that require certain type of coverage someone might not want. It’s allowing insurance companies to provide coverage across state lines.”

Slotkin in turn accused him of deflecting on hard questions about his plans for health care.

“My mother’s case wasn’t that she couldn’t afford insurance because of undue regulation,” Slotkin said. “It’s because she had a preexisting cancer that she had had 30 years ago and that forever and ever and ever every insurance company felt that they could gouge her and charge her a thousand dollars a month and $10,000 deductible.”

