While Fox News Flogs The Giuliani Laptop Story, Fox Pundits Tell Trump To Ignore It

As Trump flails, his enablers can't get their "campaign advice" on the same page. Sad!
By John Amato
Several reports have stated that Rudy Giuliani was forced to go to The New York Post to drop his faux October surprise about a certain sketchy laptop, because Fox News refused to take the lead on the story.

Many reporters at the NY Post refused to put their names on the story, so they hired a Sean Hannity producer to take the lead.

But Fox News is all too happy to have most of their shows flog it endlessly to their viewers, even with no verification by any major news sources or government agencies.

It's what the propaganda outlet Fox "News" does.

And as Trump's only weapon - a fake Hunter Biden "scandal" fizzles just as Trump's taxes provide proof positive of his corruption, Trump state-sponsored TV's "messaging" becaomes as chaotic as Trump's term in office has been.

Trump-loving surrogates like Mike Huckabee and Mark Theissen, among others, have implored Trump not to focus on Hunter Biden.

But the network they work for will not stop -- because that's all they've got.

Kilmeade: He's leading with Hunter Biden. Is that a mistake?
Huckabee: Yeah, it is a mistake.

Like Frank Luntz before him, Huckabee said people don't care about Hunter, but they do care about their healthcare.

Theissen said, "[Trump] needs to understand and the Republican Party needs to understand. This election is not going to turn on Hunter Biden."

Maybe these enabling a-holes could demand that their employer, Fox News, drop the story altogether.

It would be magnificent if their endless promotion of this Rudy Giuliani kompromat production helps Trump lose the election.

And really, how else will they distract from Trump's secret Chinese bank account?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

