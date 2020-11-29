All Of The Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Go Down With COVID

Apparently, the Broncos are going to play Kendall Hinton who's a wide receiver now but did play Quarterback at Wake Forest. Good luck.
Source: CNN
The Denver Broncos have lost all of their quarterbacks for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after they were declared ineligible for play due to NFL Covid-19 protocols.
In a statement on Saturday, the Broncos said Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were identified as "high-risk Covid-19 close contacts" and must complete a five-day quarantine.
"The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for Covid-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution," the team statement said.
Quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.
Twitter, as one might expect, had a field day when the news broke last night.
Starting at QB tomorrow for the Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/mQc8ucZVZh
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 28, 2020
NEWS: Denver Broncos quarterback tryouts. 7 am Sunday. Four Seasons Total Landscaping.
— Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 28, 2020
To sum up this Saturday:
Ravens' Reserve/COVID list grew to 18 players.
Lions did a housecleaning.
The 49ers have no place to play.
And the Broncos have no quarterbacks.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020
Even the Broncos got in on the act. But they aren't laughing. Denver faces fines and draft-pick losses for not following league protocols.
Hey, @nuggets.
Is Jokic available?
Asking for a friend.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020
The Broncos players aren't laughing either.
I’m not one to complain, but @NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB. The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up....
— Noah Fant (@nrfant) November 29, 2020