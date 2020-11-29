All Of The Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Go Down With COVID

Apparently, the Broncos are going to play Kendall Hinton who's a wide receiver now but did play Quarterback at Wake Forest. Good luck.

The Denver Broncos have lost all of their quarterbacks for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after they were declared ineligible for play due to NFL Covid-19 protocols. In a statement on Saturday, the Broncos said Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were identified as "high-risk Covid-19 close contacts" and must complete a five-day quarantine. "The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for Covid-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution," the team statement said. Quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.

Even the Broncos got in on the act. But they aren't laughing. Denver faces fines and draft-pick losses for not following league protocols.

The Broncos players aren't laughing either.