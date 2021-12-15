Major Sports In America Are Being Disrupted By Covid

COVID19 is spreading throughout the professional leagues like wildfire, but you barely hear a peep coming from the mainstream media about it.
The NFL says 37 different players "tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the league's worst day for COVID diagnoses since the pandemic first disrupted operations in March 2020."
The worst day and nobody bats an eye.
The English Premiere League, reported Monday that 42 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week, its highest-ever number of weekly Covid-19 cases, and the league postponed fixtures involving Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this week due to team-wide outbreaks.
In the NBA the Chicago Bulls have ten players infected. Ten Players!
Here's a pretty up-to-date COVID list in the NBA and its extensive sick list.
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Wes Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- James Harden, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to. be out until at least Dec. 23
- Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- DeAndre' Bembry, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Jevon Carter, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- James Johnson, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Paul Millsap, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Alize Johnson, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Troy Brown Jr., Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Caleb Martin, Miami Heat -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- RJ Barrett, New York Knicks -- Out for Sunday's game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Obi Toppin, New York Knicks -- Out for Sunday's game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Josh Richardson, Boston Celtics -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Stanley Johnson, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies -- Already sidelined indefinitely with left knee sprain
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 16
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Coby White, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 8
- Justin Holiday, Indiana Pacers -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 10
- Matt Thomas, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 18
- Derrick Jones Jr., Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 20
And the NHL has been canceling games all season due to massive outbreaks in teams
The National Hockey League on Monday announced its third delay due to Covid of the season, postponing the Calgary Flames’ next three games following a rash of Covid-19 cases among the club.
On Tuesday, the NHL announced another postponement, calling off the Carolina Hurricanes’ game later in the day after six members of the team returned positive Covid-19 tests.
Why aren't all the leagues mandating all their players to get vaccinated? Since New York has a statewide mandate, star Kyrie Irving of the Nets is sitting out instead of playing.
This massive outbreaks shows how COVID is still a huge issue in this country and the anti-vaxxers are keeping us all in jeopardy.