Major Sports In America Are Being Disrupted By Covid

COVID19 is spreading throughout the professional leagues like wildfire, but you barely hear a peep coming from the mainstream media about it.

The NFL says 37 different players "tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the league's worst day for COVID diagnoses since the pandemic first disrupted operations in March 2020."

The worst day and nobody bats an eye.

The English Premiere League, reported Monday that 42 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week, its highest-ever number of weekly Covid-19 cases, and the league postponed fixtures involving Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this week due to team-wide outbreaks.

In the NBA the Chicago Bulls have ten players infected. Ten Players!

Here's a pretty up-to-date COVID list in the NBA and its extensive sick list.

And the NHL has been canceling games all season due to massive outbreaks in teams

The National Hockey League on Monday announced its third delay due to Covid of the season, postponing the Calgary Flames’ next three games following a rash of Covid-19 cases among the club. On Tuesday, the NHL announced another postponement, calling off the Carolina Hurricanes’ game later in the day after six members of the team returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Big upticks in COVID cases in NFL, NBA, and NHL. Pro sports leagues have the most intense surveillance testing in the US - harbinger of surge to come. (See also: the Cornell outbreak.)



Get your shots. — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) December 15, 2021

Why aren't all the leagues mandating all their players to get vaccinated? Since New York has a statewide mandate, star Kyrie Irving of the Nets is sitting out instead of playing.

This massive outbreaks shows how COVID is still a huge issue in this country and the anti-vaxxers are keeping us all in jeopardy.