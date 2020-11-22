Barack Obama Surprised YouTube Twins Listening To His Playlist Songs

These kids give everyone the warm-fuzzies, letting us watch them experience for the first time music we older peeps have loved for decades. They understand it, appreciate it, they take the lyrics seriously, and recognize ingenuity when they hear it. Tim and Fred are open to listening to any kind of music, and who doesn't love that kind of creative welcoming spirit in 22-year-olds?

It so happens they read Barack Obama's playlists in his new book, A Promised Land, and decided to grab a song of one of the playlists they'd never heard. It was Bob Dylan's "The Times, They Are A-Changin.'" The only difference in this video is that after they listened to the song, they got a surprise visit from the very creator of that playlist — President Obama himself.

The conversation is adorable and warm and bright, just like the kids themselves (and the 44th president, I might add,) and the best part is, the three of them are going to talk again on December 16th. How cool is that?

