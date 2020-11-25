Brian Williams Wanted For Drive-By Shading Of Mike Pence's Arms Installation

Brian Williams ended his show last night by describing Trump's minute-long presser as a "blink and you missed it" affair. Not for nothing, but that's how I describe Williams' sense of humor, only in audio form. You have to really be listening to the actual words coming out of his mouth to catch his devastating swipes at the Trumptown Crazytrain, because his delivery is so damn deadpan, unless you're 100% listening, you miss it.

The main target, as usual, was Trump, but Williams got off a nasty side shot at Mike Pence right in the middle there.

WILLIAMS: Late word into us tonight that there are tentative plans for a trip tomorrow for Trump and Rudy to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to join a Republican event designed to discuss the election results in Pennsylvania. Again, not on the president's official schedule but it is being considered for tomorrow, this trip by the president and his personal lawyer. Something to watch. We'll keep an eye on it as well. Now, last thing before we go tonight. As we reported earlier, the president walked into the briefing room today. A statement so hastily planned, reporters weren't all yet in their seats. Some missed it entirely, although it's also true if you blinked, you missed it. The president, who hasn't taken a reporter's question in 21 days, walked in. He was with Mike Pence, who looked for all the world as if his arms had just been installed today. Then the president spoke for 1 minute, 2 seconds. Ostensibly he wanted credit for the stock market hitting 30,000, which might have launched a "Who's gonna tell him?" moment backstage, because as we said, most of the financial analysts we heard today credited that 30,000 mark with the market reacting positively to the transition to Biden formally getting under way, and Biden's naming Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary. The markets like stability. The markets like what they see so far in Biden. And we offer this reminder that this is not what the president predicted would happen right now.

I'd always suspected there was something not quite human about Pence, and this would sure explain it. Every night he's disassembled and placed into a Borg-like chamber for charging, and taken out and put together in the morning by Mother so he can try to walk around and pretend to have a soul that cares about other "humanoids" and such, remote controlled by Putin from afar.

Oh, and about that Pennsylvania event? Trump's not going, because another one of his team caught the hoax COVID.