Brian Williams Shares A Few Thoughts About Pence's Space Force 'Guardians'

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams mocked Mike Pence over his announcement that Space Force members will be called “Guardians.”
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
From Pence's idiotic photo op of getting the COVID vaccine at a gun show, to Pence's earnest reveal that members of Trump's new Space Force [sic] would be called "Guardians", Brian Williams ably skewered the parody of itself known as the Trump administration.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams mocked Vice President Mike Pence over his vaccine photo op just months after declaring the coronavirus pandemic was under control, and for his announcement that Space Force members will be called “Guardians.”

Williams ended Friday night’s edition of The 11th Hour with a segment mocking Pence’s “big day” getting vaccinated on camera — almost six months to the day after declaring there would be no second wave of the pandemic — and announcing the name of “Space-Forcians.”

Twitter also gave the raspberry to these doofuses.

Even the official Guardians of the Galaxy people got in on the act.

And from The Handmaid's Tale.

