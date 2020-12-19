Brian Williams Shares A Few Thoughts About Pence's Space Force 'Guardians'

From Pence's idiotic photo op of getting the COVID vaccine at a gun show, to Pence's earnest reveal that members of Trump's new Space Force [sic] would be called "Guardians", Brian Williams ably skewered the parody of itself known as the Trump administration.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams mocked Vice President Mike Pence over his vaccine photo op just months after declaring the coronavirus pandemic was under control, and for his announcement that Space Force members will be called “Guardians.” Williams ended Friday night’s edition of The 11th Hour with a segment mocking Pence’s “big day” getting vaccinated on camera — almost six months to the day after declaring there would be no second wave of the pandemic — and announcing the name of “Space-Forcians.”

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Twitter also gave the raspberry to these doofuses.

Trump administration uses the Starfleet insignia as the Space Force symbol, now they take the page off of Guardians of the Galaxy, can these knuckleheads come up with anything original? https://t.co/zXSMVeic3F — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 18, 2020

They legit named themselves the Guardians of the Galaxy. https://t.co/u7ivUbtQDD pic.twitter.com/jV2wPmjl3l — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 18, 2020

Even the official Guardians of the Galaxy people got in on the act.

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

And from The Handmaid's Tale.