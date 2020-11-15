Chuck Todd: 'Every Single Republican Senator' Refused To Appear On Meet The Press Today

The host of Meet the Press told his audience that, as Donald Trump and his GOP allies promote false claims of voter fraud, they were too frightened to appear on today's broadcast.

Todd explained that on Friday, NBC News called the state of North Carolina for Donald Trump, and called Joe Biden the apparent winner of Georgia, with that state going to recount.

Todd said, "As we mentioned earlier, Biden has matched Pres. Trump's 306 to 232 electoral vote margin of four years ago, but Trump refuses to concede."

"And Republicans have either backed Trump's false claims of fraud, or remain silent," Todd said.

Todd continued, "We invited every single Republican senator to appear on Meet the Press this morning. They all declined.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, was brave enough to join the NBC morning program, and said Joe Biden is the next president.

Republican senators are too afraid to discuss the 2020 election with a Sunday talk show host. Are they that afraid Trump's twitter feed? Or they know the truth, and are just too cowardly to transmit that to the American people?

How telling that is.