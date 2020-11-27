Donor Sues True The Vote To Get His $2.5 Million Back Over Promises To Prove Voter Fraud

True the Vote, the very grifty tea bagger group founded in Houston, claims they fight voter fraud. But donor Fred Eshelman is suing True the Vote for $2.5 million because they couldn't deliver the goods on this election. If only he read Crooks & Liars, he wouldn't be in this pickle! Via Alternet:

True the Vote, which was founded by Tea Party supporter Catherine Engelbrecht 11 years ago, filed four lawsuits after the November 3 election but has dropped all of them—and in an official statement on November 17, True the Vote announced, "while we stand by the voters' testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path." True the Vote called its efforts to challenge the 2020 election results Validate the Vote, promising lawsuits in seven battleground states and claiming that it would use "sophisticated data modeling and statistical analysis to identify potential illegal or fraudulent balloting." Eshelman donated $2 million to True the Vote on November 5 and another $500,000 the following week. But now, Eshelman wants his $2.5 million back and is saying that when he asked for updates, he was "met with vague responses, platitudes and empty promises."

Catherine Engelbrecht is also the same person who used True The Vote to claim the IRS illegally targeted conservative groups. (Bet she made a lot on that grift!)