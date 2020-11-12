COVID Is Humanitarian Crisis Here As Doctors Without Borders Arrives To Rescue US

So much for making America great again: COVID is such a humanitarian disaster here in the US that Doctors Without Borders has arrived HERE to help.
Sanjay Gupta appeared on CNN Thursday to call COVID in the US "a humanitarian crisis."
The Covid-19 crisis in America is so dire now, international aid workers have arrived to help.
"This is a humanitarian disaster -- probably one of the worst stories I've covered in my career here at CNN," the network's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Thursday.
Workers from Doctors Without Borders are trying to help the US get a grip on the pandemic, he said. More than 241,000 people have died from coronavirus nationwide -- a number that is rapidly growing every day.
"I mean, this is an organization that typically covers true disasters and medical crises all over the world," Gupta said.
"And when they sort of look at a map right now and say, 'Where do we need to be?' they pointed to the United States. They were in nursing homes in Detroit. They went to Missouri. They're in these different places trying to offer their services. And still, the numbers are what they are."
This is the legacy of the Republican Party and its lame-duck, sore loser, so-called president.