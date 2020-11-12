Karl Rove Calls It For Joe Biden

Karl Rove, a fixture on Fox News, and the Bush advisor who famously said that Republicans "create their own reality" wrote in the Wall Street Journal that recounts rarely ever work out and Trump faces margins that are too significant to overcome.

Karl Rove, THAT Karl Rove, concedes the election to Joe Biden.

In his op-ed, "This Election Will Not Be Overturned," he writes, "Recounts occasionally change margins in the hundreds, never in the tens of thousands,"

After penning a lengthy diatribe trying to ease Republicans' minds about the future and why Joe Biden didn't win more votes, even though Biden's popular vote is the greatest margin of victory since FDR.

These margins aren’t much like today’s. Mr. Biden led Wednesday in Wisconsin by 20,540 votes, Pennsylvania by 49,064, Michigan by 146,123, Arizona by 12,614, Nevada by 36,870 and Georgia by 14,108. To win, Mr. Trump must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far.

And there won't be any evidence moving forward of massive voter fraud which could change the election results, especially after scrutinizing the moronic 234 pages of bogus affidavits Trump's White House press secretary has been promoting on Fox News.

Couple that with the embarrassing failed lawsuits they have filed in courts. They've lost every one of them.

No matter how many cockamamie schemes Trump and allies like Bill Barr try to concoct, they will fail to undermine this election. The people have spoken. It's over.