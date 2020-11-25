Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Keith Olbermann: They All Need To Be Prosecuted Or They'll Try It Again

This is one of Keith's best rants yet.
By Susie Madrak

Keith Olbermann doesn't want to mince words: The Trump collaborators must be prosecuted, or they're going to do it all again. And it was bracing, as Keith spelled out how letting the Bush administration off the hook inevitably led to the attempted coup by Trump and his enablers.

"The spectacle of local overt racist ballot certifiers in the suburbs of Detroit having the power to overthrow the duly elected government of the united states will still be there for the election of 2024. the tyranny of the minority via the electoral college will still be there for the election of 2024.

"The ingredients of this coup attempt will still be there for the election of 2024 and God knows the scumbags who support Donald Trump who either believe this delusion of him as martyred victim, or pretend to believe it to cover their own racist or fascist motives, they will still be here for the election of 2024.

"There is only one short-term solution when there is a decent and honest president who may not control the Senate and who barely controls the House and who faces a supermajority full of Bible-thumping political toadies on the Supreme Court.

"The people who did this to our democracy must face the imminent prospect of going to prison for how they assailed freedom these last five years, and they and those who supported them must live the rest of their lives in abject fear of going to prison if they try it again."

Everybody say amen!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team