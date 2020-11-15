Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lawrence Tribe Calls Out Ken Starr's 'B.S.' To His Face: 'It's Nothing Like Bush V. Gore'

Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe called out conservative attorney Ken Starr on Sunday over his claim that the 2020 presidential election is similar to the contested 2000 election.
By David

Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe called out conservative attorney Ken Starr on Sunday over his claim that the 2020 presidential election is similar to the contested 2000 election.

During an interview on Fox News, Tribe observed that President Donald Trump is "undermining democracy" by claiming widespread election fraud without evidence.

Starr disagreed.

"What we've just heard from the distinguished Professor Tribe I think gives new meaning to rhetorical hyperbole," he complained. "In the United States, we allow the jury to hear all of the evidence, and that's what's happening right now."

Starr went on to compare the Trump campaign's election lawsuits to the controversial Bush v. Gore Supreme Court case, which handed the presidency to the Republican candidate.

"It's important, especially given the fact that so many tens of Americans feel right now disenfranchised," Starr said. "So let's get the facts in, allow this litigation to run its course, just as in Bush v. Gore, it ran for 37 days."

"He says that what I have been saying gives new meaning to hyperbole," Tribe replied. "What he's been saying gives new meaning to, dare I say it, B.S."

"He says let the jury speak. The jury of an unprecedented magnitude -- 160 million Americans -- has spoken," he continued. "You can file lawsuits until the cows come home and there's no end to it, but it's nothing like Bush v. Gore."

Tribe added: "When the U.S. Supreme Court [in 2000] said it's time to stop the recounting in accord with the law of Florida, I didn't agree with that number but that at least was a legal judgment. What's being asked for now is simply to undermine the belief of tens of millions of people."

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team