The Cancel Thanksgiving Edition.

An amazing website from the not-too-distant future, via Tengrain.

At the Great Orange Satan, Major Kong examines White Supremacy.

News From me offers some weekend viewing: "This is long and it may be exactly what you aren't in the mood for today. If you aren't, just skip it. But the folks at The Daily Show have compiled a 25-minute video of "The FULL List of Trump's Most Tremendous Scandals," though they limit it to 100."

First Draft has music notes from all over.

Bonus Track: Hamburger all over the highway, not in Mystic Connecticut, but Texas. Ain't just armadilloes dying on their roads.