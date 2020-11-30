Nutjob Rick Wiles Wants Trump To Shoot Liberals

Remember this nonsense next time some Right-Winger tries to tone-police. Law and Crime has the story:

“Firing squad rule change fast-tracked,” Wiles began, seemingly reading a headline. He and others sitting around a table then took turns naming things that happened around the same time: the election; a shakeup at the Pentagon; the Michael Flynn pardon; on the day before Thanksgiving.

“I’m not trying to be funny about it, but … because they plan to shoot some people,” Wiles said, attempting to explain the firing squad rule given other completely unrelated events. “They’re going to have a bunch of traitors, they’re going to line them up against the wall and start shooting them, because that’s what they deserve.”

Wiles went on to say that if leftists, Democrats, the media, scientists, and professors have been “working secretly with the Chinese Communist Party” then “line them up against the wall and shoot them.”

“That’s what you do with them,” he said.