Oops. Boris Johnson Calls Trump 'Former President'; Praises Biden

Discussion in the British Parliament about the American election? Do tell.
LABOUR MP ANGELA EAGLE: And do you have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the result is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy?
JOHNSON: I had and have a good relationship with the previous president, and I do not resile from that. It's the duty of all British prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House. But I'm delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us. In particular, it was extremely exciting to talk to President-elect Biden about what he wants to do with the COP26 summit next year.
PS: No one likes Boris Johnson. And unlike Trump, Joe Biden isn't a fan of the liefest known as Brexit.