Oops. Boris Johnson Calls Trump 'Former President'; Praises Biden

Discussion in the British Parliament about the American election? Do tell.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: One of the many merits of the excellent conversation I had yesterday with President-elect Joe Biden was that we both strongly agreed on the need, once again, for the United Kingdom and the United States to stand together, to stick up for our values around the world, to stick up for human rights, to stick up for global free trade, to stick up for NATO, Mr. Speaker, and to work together in the fight against climate change. It was refreshing, I may say, to have that conversation, and I look forward to many more.

LABOUR MP ANGELA EAGLE: And do you have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the result is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy?

JOHNSON: I had and have a good relationship with the previous president, and I do not resile from that. It's the duty of all British prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House. But I'm delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us. In particular, it was extremely exciting to talk to President-elect Biden about what he wants to do with the COP26 summit next year.