Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pat Robertson: Calling Joe Biden The President-Elect Is Nazi Propaganda

Televangelist and Trump mega-supporter Pat Robertson claimed that by calling Joe Biden President-elect, Americans are succumbing to Joseph Goebbels propaganda and being brainwashed.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On this morning's 700 Club, the televangelist and Trump mega supporter Pat Robertson claimed that by calling Joe Biden, the President-elect, Americans are succumbing to Joseph Goebbels propaganda and are being brainwashed to believe it's true.

Robertson opened his program with a bumbling and stumbling recap of the crazy conspiracy theory about Dominion and Smartmatic, (that he couldn't pronounce) which was promoted by the now fired Sidney Powell that's already been debunked by all credible people.

Robertson also claimed that Trump has several more legal avenues to explore and have the Supreme Court overturn the election.

Then he took it further and compared calling Joe Biden President-Elect was the equivalent of bowing to Nazi propaganda.

"I look back to the Nazis, the man who was in charge of the propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, and he said 'if you tell a lie often enough people begin to believe it'," Robertson said. "I believe the fact that we keep calling Joe Biden the president- elect, he is not elected until the electors decide in that hasn't happened yet.

"We call him president-elect, he's already choosing his cabinet, he's talking about cabinet positions, he's asking for money to run his transition team and we keep calling him President- Elect. He is not the President-Elect. He is Joe Biden, citizen, until such time as his election is certified and it hasn't happened yet. Remember that."

The lengths and lies these Trump surrogates and supporters will tell and promote to poison the minds of the American people against our Democracy is mind numbing. Trump was called President-Elect on the day after the election before all the votes were even counted, but I doubt Pat Robertson remembers that.

Make it stop, my f**king head hurts.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team