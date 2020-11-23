Pat Robertson: Calling Joe Biden The President-Elect Is Nazi Propaganda

On this morning's 700 Club, the televangelist and Trump mega supporter Pat Robertson claimed that by calling Joe Biden, the President-elect, Americans are succumbing to Joseph Goebbels propaganda and are being brainwashed to believe it's true.

Robertson opened his program with a bumbling and stumbling recap of the crazy conspiracy theory about Dominion and Smartmatic, (that he couldn't pronounce) which was promoted by the now fired Sidney Powell that's already been debunked by all credible people.

Robertson also claimed that Trump has several more legal avenues to explore and have the Supreme Court overturn the election.

Then he took it further and compared calling Joe Biden President-Elect was the equivalent of bowing to Nazi propaganda.

"I look back to the Nazis, the man who was in charge of the propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, and he said 'if you tell a lie often enough people begin to believe it'," Robertson said. "I believe the fact that we keep calling Joe Biden the president- elect, he is not elected until the electors decide in that hasn't happened yet.

"We call him president-elect, he's already choosing his cabinet, he's talking about cabinet positions, he's asking for money to run his transition team and we keep calling him President- Elect. He is not the President-Elect. He is Joe Biden, citizen, until such time as his election is certified and it hasn't happened yet. Remember that."

The lengths and lies these Trump surrogates and supporters will tell and promote to poison the minds of the American people against our Democracy is mind numbing. Trump was called President-Elect on the day after the election before all the votes were even counted, but I doubt Pat Robertson remembers that.

Make it stop, my f**king head hurts.