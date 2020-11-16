WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris Deliver Remarks On The Economy

(It's scheduled to start now but they're usually late.)
Via The Transition Team:
Today, the president-elect and vice president-elect will meet with business and labor leaders to discuss the economic recovery and building back better in the long term. He'll bring together leaders from business and labor to discuss how - despite our different perspectives - we can work together to reach our common goals. President-elect Biden will deliver remarks on ensuring our workers and businesses can operate safely and rebuilding our economy to be more resilient and inclusive. And, he'll discuss how our economy and the virus are intertwined, and say that we must contain the virus in order to get our economy back on track.
Participants in the briefing:
- Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Mary Kay Henry, President of SEIU
- Satya Nadella, President and CEO of Microsoft
- Rory Gamble, President of UAW
- Brian Cornell, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Target
- Marc Perrone, President of UFCW
- Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME
- Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap