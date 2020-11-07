VP-Elect Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden To Congratulate Him On Winning The 2020 Election

The joy is palpable as the history-making Vice-President-to-be calls her new boss, the President-Elect of the United States to congratulate him on his victory. So is the relief. The pride. The determination. All those qualities that make Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the dream team for picking up this nation and setting it right.
The joy is palpable as the history-making Vice-President-to-be calls her new boss, the President-Elect of the United States to congratulate him on his victory. So is the relief. The pride. The determination. All those qualities that make Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the dream team for picking up this nation and setting it right.HARRIS: We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States!
Twitter could not hold back all of its exploding emotions.
These... allergies... must have a... Claritin https://t.co/ixXIHmeuxF
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020
This is the greatest phone call ever made!
💙🇺🇸💙
We love you #MadameVicePresident @KamalaHarris !!!!
Your energy and joy and brilliance and intelligence fills us with so much hope for our future. We love you. 💖 https://t.co/cJaanexL0K
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) November 7, 2020
I am in tears. A woman VP, with a husband who supports her. She got the news on a morning walk with her husband. Her phone call to Joe broke me. Thank you @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for this fight!
— Karen DeLabar (@KarenDeLabar) November 7, 2020
Honestly though...I’m more excited for @KamalaHarris. This is HISTORIC. I teared up seeing her phone call with Biden video.
— a voter (@stevendsays) November 7, 2020