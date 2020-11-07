VP-Elect Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden To Congratulate Him On Winning The 2020 Election

The joy is palpable as the history-making Vice-President-to-be calls her new boss, the President-Elect of the United States to congratulate him on his victory. So is the relief. The pride. The determination. All those qualities that make Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the dream team for picking up this nation and setting it right.

HARRIS: We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States!

Twitter could not hold back all of its exploding emotions.

These... allergies... must have a... Claritin https://t.co/ixXIHmeuxF — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020