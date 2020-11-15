Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sarah Palin Lashes Out At Obama For Correctly Calling Her The 'Anti-Intellectual’ Wing Of The GOP

Former VP candidate Sarah Palin is none too happy with former President Barack Obama for heaven forbid pointing out the fact that maybe we wouldn't have had to live through 4 years of Trump if someone like Palin hadn't already laid the groundwork for the anti-intellectualism that's taken root in the party.
By Heather

Former VP candidate Sarah Palin is none too happy with former President Barack Obama for — heaven forbid — pointing out the fact that maybe we wouldn't have had to live through 4 years of Trump if someone like Palin hadn't already laid the groundwork for the anti-intellectualism that's taken root in the party.

In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party’s “anti-intellectual” wing.

“It’s kind of pleasurable to know that I’ve been living rent-free in his head for 12 years,” said Palin. “The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand … that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn’t been able to grasp.”

She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were “rogue” figures who challenged the establishment.

There's nothing "rogue" about Palin or Trump. They both just figured out that to be popular with the Republican base, all they have to do is repeat everything they hear on Fox and say the quiet parts out loud. Apparently Republicans don't mind grifters and thieves, as long as you tell them what they want to hear, and push through all of their right-wing, Federalist Society-approved judges, as Trump has done.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team