Sarah Palin Lashes Out At Obama For Correctly Calling Her The 'Anti-Intellectual’ Wing Of The GOP

Former VP candidate Sarah Palin is none too happy with former President Barack Obama for — heaven forbid — pointing out the fact that maybe we wouldn't have had to live through 4 years of Trump if someone like Palin hadn't already laid the groundwork for the anti-intellectualism that's taken root in the party.

In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party’s “anti-intellectual” wing. “It’s kind of pleasurable to know that I’ve been living rent-free in his head for 12 years,” said Palin. “The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand … that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn’t been able to grasp.” She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were “rogue” figures who challenged the establishment.

There's nothing "rogue" about Palin or Trump. They both just figured out that to be popular with the Republican base, all they have to do is repeat everything they hear on Fox and say the quiet parts out loud. Apparently Republicans don't mind grifters and thieves, as long as you tell them what they want to hear, and push through all of their right-wing, Federalist Society-approved judges, as Trump has done.