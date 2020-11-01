SNL's Colin Jost Tears Into Trump For Killing His Own Supporters At His Super-Spreader MAGA Rallies

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost roasted Trump for his disgusting lie about doctors making more money from COVID deaths, stranding his supporters in the freezing cold at one of his MAGA rallies in Nebraska this week, and for his super-spreader rallies directly contributing to 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths, according to a study by Stanford.

JOST: Well, the election guys is three days away, and after all this time, Trump, I think, has finally found a winning message.

TRUMP: You know, our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID. You know that, right?

JOST: Yeah. That’s our president, recently saved by doctors, saying doctors want more COVID for money. Which makes me think Trump only survived COVID so he wouldn’t have to pay his doctors.

Unfortunately Trump’s gaslighting isn’t quite enough to keep you warm, because multiple Trump supporters who were stranded at a freezing cold rally in Nebraska were hospitalized with hypothermia, I assume because Trump told them that jackets don’t work.

But don't worry, the president isn't trying to kill his supporters. He's actually succeeding at killing his supporters. According to a study, over 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths have been tied directly to Trump rallies.

That means he’s officially killed more people across the Midwest than Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy combined. Which is also sort of what Trump looks like.

In the end, I guess that Trump was right, that he is not a typical politician, since politicians don’t typically spend the last week of the election murdering their own voters.