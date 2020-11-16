South Dakota ER Nurse Recounts 'F*cking Horror Show' With Many COVID-19 Patients

Emergency room nurse Jodi Doering's series of tweets this weekend were of horrific stories of patients dying of the coronavirus while still denying COVID-19 is real, that Joe Biden is going to ruin the United States, and this cannot be happening to them. "It’s like a fucking horror movie that never ends. There’s no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again."

South Dakota has among the worst death rates from COVID-19 per capita of anywhere in the world right now, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens. And — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about it. These people really think this isn’t going to happen to them. And then they stop yelling at you when they get intubated. It’s like a fucking horror movie that never ends. There’s no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again. — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

Which is what I will do for the next three nights. But tonight. It’s me and Cliff and Oreo ice cream. And how ironic I have on my “home”

Hoodie. The South Dakota I love seems far away right now. pic.twitter.com/3e5Qg4yAuS — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

RN Jodi Doering appeared on CNN's New Day with Alysin Camerota.