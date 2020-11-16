Media Bites
South Dakota ER Nurse Recounts 'F*cking Horror Show' With Many COVID-19 Patients

COVID isn't real, Joe Biden will ruin the United States, and this cannot be happening to them are common complaints she often hears. And then the patient dies.
By Ed Scarce
Emergency room nurse Jodi Doering's series of tweets this weekend were of horrific stories of patients dying of the coronavirus while still denying COVID-19 is real, that Joe Biden is going to ruin the United States, and this cannot be happening to them. "It’s like a fucking horror movie that never ends. There’s no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again."

South Dakota has among the worst death rates from COVID-19 per capita of anywhere in the world right now, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

RN Jodi Doering appeared on CNN's New Day with Alysin Camerota.

