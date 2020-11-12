Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Supporter Attacks Elderly Couple Over Biden Yard Sign

Mark Anthony Ulsaker got out of his pickup truck and attacked the couple with a golf club, incensed over their homemade sign in support of Joe Biden.
By Ed Scarce
11 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

When the couple, in their 70's and 80's, ignored his profanity, the man is alleged to have attacked them with a golf club. He also later attacked a police officer over the incident.

Source: WCCO

A Twin Cities man who identified himself to authorities as a supporter of President Donald Trump is accused of attacking an elderly couple with a golf club over the weekend after he saw them standing at a street corner with a homemade Joe Biden sign.

Fifty-year-old Mark Anthony Ulsaker, of Lino Lakes, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assaulting a peace officer in connection to the Sunday incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of all counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses called 911 around 3 p.m. after seeing a man, described as stocky and bald, attacking an elderly couple with a golf club in White Bear Lake, at the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. After the golf club broke during the attack, the man reportedly punched the elderly man in the head.

The attacker then retreated to his pickup truck, which was parked at a nearby Walgreens, witnesses told investigators. The elderly woman gave chase. When she approached the truck, the pickup drove toward her, hopping over a curb before speeding off on Centerville Road.

The victims, who were in their late 70s/early 80s, told responding officers that they were just minding their business on the street corner with their homemade Joe Biden sign when the attack unfolded, the complaint states. First, the man pulled up in his red truck and shouted “f— You!” at them, which they ignored. A moment later, the man was stomping toward them with a golf club.

Here's Ulsaker's mugshot.

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and one count of threats of violence.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team