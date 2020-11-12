Trump Supporter Attacks Elderly Couple Over Biden Yard Sign

When the couple, in their 70's and 80's, ignored his profanity, the man is alleged to have attacked them with a golf club. He also later attacked a police officer over the incident.

A Twin Cities man who identified himself to authorities as a supporter of President Donald Trump is accused of attacking an elderly couple with a golf club over the weekend after he saw them standing at a street corner with a homemade Joe Biden sign.

Fifty-year-old Mark Anthony Ulsaker, of Lino Lakes, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assaulting a peace officer in connection to the Sunday incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of all counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses called 911 around 3 p.m. after seeing a man, described as stocky and bald, attacking an elderly couple with a golf club in White Bear Lake, at the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. After the golf club broke during the attack, the man reportedly punched the elderly man in the head.

The attacker then retreated to his pickup truck, which was parked at a nearby Walgreens, witnesses told investigators. The elderly woman gave chase. When she approached the truck, the pickup drove toward her, hopping over a curb before speeding off on Centerville Road.

The victims, who were in their late 70s/early 80s, told responding officers that they were just minding their business on the street corner with their homemade Joe Biden sign when the attack unfolded, the complaint states. First, the man pulled up in his red truck and shouted “f— You!” at them, which they ignored. A moment later, the man was stomping toward them with a golf club.