Trump Tweets Out Support For MAGA Fans Who Swarmed Biden's Bus In Texas

At this point, no one is at all surprised that Trump would do this, because this is who he is. Four more years of madness or a return to normalcy? With any luck, we'll see on Tuesday night.

Source: Mediaite

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of a viral video of his fans swarming one of Joe Biden’s campaign buses, forcing Democrats to cancel several rallies in Austin, Texas. On Tuesday Saturday night, Trump tweeted out the video with the caption “I LOVE TEXAS!” His post came right before his fourth rally of the day in Pennsylvania. The campaign bus, which was blocked in by Trump supporters on a Texas highway, reportedly carried congressional candidates Wendy Davis and Roland Gutierrez, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

And at a rally yesterday in Pennsylvania, Trump mentioned the incident. Via The New York Times:

During his final rally of the day on Saturday, in Montoursville, Pa., President Trump cackled about his supporters “taunting” Mr. Biden at his outdoor events by driving by and honking horns, and then cheered on his supporters who surrounded the bus in Texas. “Anybody see the picture of their crazy bus driving down the highway, they are surrounded by hundreds of cars, they are all Trump flags all over the place,” Mr. Trump said, chuckling.

Chuckling.