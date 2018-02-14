Trump Waves Off Domestic Violence As Something He Has 'Always Been Against'

After Mike Pence emerged to try and sweep up the Rob Porter mess and it didn't go away, Donald Trump took a moment during a press pool spray to offer his lukewarm thoughts on the matter.

In response to a reporter's shouted questions, Trump said, "I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that."

He repeated, "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that and it almost wouldn't even have to be said."

Ending things, he added, "So now you hear it, but you all know it."

Almost a "so there!" exclamation from him, isn't it?

That was carefully parsed. Just enough to stop the press from replaying the times he didn't respond but not enough to offend his misogynist base.