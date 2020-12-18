Politics
Pro-Authoritarian Allen West: Georgia Is Close Because 'Blue State People' Moved There

As a matter of fact, the top five states where people moved from to Georgia were all red states. But anytime a Democrat moves to a Red State, that's "infiltration" as far as Allen West is concerned.
By John Amato
Traitor Allen West wants to overthrow the 2020 election.

So on Friday morning, he skipped on over to Fox and Friends to claim that reason Georgia flipped to Joe Biden was that "Blue State people" are moving to Georgia and then voting for Democrats.

This is, of course, a lie.

Trump propaganda team co-host Brian Kilmeade was perplexed that the two Senate runoffs were as close as they are.

A hot and bothered Kilmeade said, "What does it say now that there's only a one-point separation in the polls? Why is this even close?"

West lied and said, "It's the migration of people that are leaving these failed blue states of California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey they come down to successful red states such as Georgia, such as Texas."

The man who wants Trump to declare martial law to overthrow the 2020 presidential election attacked Democratic challenger Warnock by saying his parents would never have voted for him.

West said, "So this shows the infiltration, the migration the people coming down -- and what could end up happening."

In reality, Georgians are fed up. The do-nothing Senate led by Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate candidates', plural, alleged insider trading, and their deep disgust at the entire Trump administration.

Co-propagandist Ainsley Earhardt then attacked the fictitious "blue wave of people leaving blue states" to undermine Georgia.

Earhardt said, "To that point a lot of these New Yorkers and Californians moving down to Texas and moving down to Florida? They don't have to pay taxes. They're not happy with the system of the cities, but then you're taking the Democratic agendas with them. You would think if they were not happy with New York and California and being taxed so much in the policies there, that they would change their party, right?"

The U.S. Census Bureau just released new statistics that highlight geographic mobility in the United States in 2019.

According to the new data, the top 10 states that Americans moved to were Florida, 601,611; Texas, 559,661; California, 480,204; North Carolina, 315,215; Georgia, 284,541; Pennsylvania, 267,465; Virginia, 264,855; New York, 254,806; Arizona, 253,295; and Colorado, 240,600.

So MORE Americans are actually moving to California and New York in huge amounts, which spits in the face of their alternative facts.

And the migration facts tell a completely different story. If New Yorkers were flocking to Florida then why didn't Joe Biden when Florida or Texas or North Carolina?

As a matter of fact, here are the top five states from which people moved to Georgia. Do you notice any blue states in there?

Florida 46,235
Texas 22,452
South Carolina 18,828
Tennessee 17,210
North Carolina 15,580

Allen West is a Groundswell Christopath who apparently has never heard about that "thou shalt not bear false witness" commandment.

