Ari Melber Calls The SCOTUS Brief Shooting Down Giuliani's Case A 'Legal Burn'

Trump and his Elite Strike Team got shot down by the Supreme Court in one, blistering, harsh sentence.
By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Red Painter
Breaking news from the Supreme Court regarding Rudy Giuliani and the Elite Strike Force Team's attempt to get their challenge of the Pennsylvania election resutls thrown out was pretty decisive. For weeks, Trump and his team have been bragging pretty boldly that the Supreme Court would basically hand him the election. After all, he pushed Amy Coney Barrett onto the Court just weeks before the election. Surely he assumed she "owed him one," right? And like any good mob boss, he is ready to collect.

Not so fast.

Ari Melber broke the news at the top of the 6pm news block on his show:

We start with breaking news. The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge. This is a new order that rejects any effort to challenge Biden's win in Pennsylvania, another loss for a Trump GOP strategy that has become legally futile. A scattershot of complaints and challenges in different states, to be clear, would not individually change the outcome of Biden's victory no matter what happened. Even if they were more successful...but what I'm reporting tonight, new from the Supreme Court is even these little piecemeal efforts are completely failing.

What does it look like when your case is so weak it doesn't merit a trial or Supreme Court argument or detailed set of ruling? I'll tell you right now. It is very short and it's very simple. Consider this brief text both a civic's lesson and legal burn for the Giuliani led strategy because it only takes one sentence.

We'll show you specifically to see how the Justices shot down this last ditch gambit. You're looking at the entire ruling tonight. This came within the last hour and reads the application for injective relief presented to Justice Alito and by him is denied. Period, end of story, end of case. Game over.

This is short. This is decisive. I can tell you no Judge in the Court noted a descent or disagreement. The Court has majority of Republican Justices, three appointed by President Trump himself. So it's pretty striking what is happening tonight. Meanwhile, lower courts continue to toss cases before they even get to the high court. Look at this new ruling from a Judge in Michigan noting the ship has sailed regarding any effort to challenge Biden's win there. The people have spoken, and tonight's last legal gasps come as the United States hits a deadline tonight that we've been reporting on for you.

This sums it up nicely:

Bye, Donnie. Start packing.

