Bill Barr OUT At DOJ

Bill Barr, the worst Attorney General in decades, has decided to spend more time with his family, effective next week. It is unclear whether he resigned of his own volition, but he did submit a resignation letter:

NEW: Attorney General Bill Barr gave Trump his letter of resignation, with a month left in the administration and two weeks after Barr publicly threw cold water on Trump's insistence of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election https://t.co/vUdGFvdrLZ pic.twitter.com/cQjZohEVtw — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 14, 2020

Barr's last day will be next week. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general.

Twitter had thoughts:

Look forward to spending the next few years in #FOIA litigation with DOJ over all of Bill Barr's emails and other Bill Barr records — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) December 14, 2020

Not a single career prosecutor at DOJ will miss Bill Barr. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 14, 2020

Is the shit Trump is about to pull so crazy, that even corrupt Bill Barr couldn't stick around? — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) December 14, 2020

Barr’s resignation letter and Trump’s tweet are almost entirely divorced from the reality of what their relationship looked like lately. Trump talked openly about firing him and senior staff never really knew where they stood. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 14, 2020

Bill Barr “resigned.” Well, if that’s true (and with Barr, one never knows), then that suggests Barr already has that pocket presidential pardon he’ll be needing once the indictments start flying . . . — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 14, 2020

Even more important than Bill Barr resigning are these two stories:

JOE BIDEN WAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED THE WINNER OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AT THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE:

Announcing Barr's resignation at this point in time is just a way to distract from Trump's LOSS in the Electoral College.

And then there is this:

The FIRST COVID VACCINATIONS BEGAN ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES!

The first vaccination at a pharmacy, which will be a key access point for vaccines as they become more readily available, is expected be carried out at 3 p.m. today at a Walgreens in Fenton, Michigan https://t.co/JoNHdL2OMB — POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020

The focus should be on these last two stories - the ones that bring hope and joy as we move into 2021!