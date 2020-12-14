Politics
Bill Barr OUT At DOJ

Bill Barr resigned effective December 23rd, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Bill Barr, the worst Attorney General in decades, has decided to spend more time with his family, effective next week. It is unclear whether he resigned of his own volition, but he did submit a resignation letter:

Barr's last day will be next week. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general.

Even more important than Bill Barr resigning are these two stories:

JOE BIDEN WAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED THE WINNER OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AT THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE:

Announcing Barr's resignation at this point in time is just a way to distract from Trump's LOSS in the Electoral College.

And then there is this:

The FIRST COVID VACCINATIONS BEGAN ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES!

The focus should be on these last two stories - the ones that bring hope and joy as we move into 2021!

