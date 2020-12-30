Politics
BOMBSHELL: Rudy's 'Star Witness' Was A Custodian Temp Worker

Mellissa Carone's literal job on Election Day was to wipe down voting booths. She did not have the insider access she claimed. And now she's received a letter from Dominion. UH OH.
By Frances Langum

We at Crooks and Liars have nothing but respect for custodians and those who take temp jobs to make ends meet.

We have no respect for those who lie about their positions to grab headlines in the attempt to interfere with a secure election.

Rudy's star witness, Mellissa Carone, may regret the day she decided to become famous. The Dominion company she defamed at the Michigan voter "fraud" hearing has written her a letter, demanding that she retain all documentation in preparation for a defamation lawsuit against her. The Law and Crime blog reports:

Dominion also took a swipe at Carone’s claims that her work for the company gave her access to any kind of special knowledge about its business processes.

“We write to you now because you have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign by pretending to have some sort of ‘insider’s knowledge’ regarding Dominion’s business activities, when in reality you were hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks,” the letter stated.

Here's the entire letter, via Law and Crime. It's a doozy:


Carone Letter by Law&Crime

