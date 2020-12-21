Byron York Admits Eric Swalwell 'Scandal' Is Revenge For Russia Probe

How do you cover a story when there's no there, there?

You get upset that no one is talking about the non-existent story, that's what!

Eric Swalwell was contacted by a fundraiser who turned out to be part of Chinese intelligence. As soon as he was informed of the breach he cut off all ties and cooperated with our US agencies.

That's the whole story.

So Fox News wonders why? why? why? isn't the NEW YORK TIMES even mentioning this SCANDAL???!?? It's forty-seven Benghazis and Eric Swalwell is guilty!

When you can't talk about the substance, make up a cover up!

And Byron York tries to help, but the truth slips out.

BYRON YORK: A lot of Republicans, there's more than just the facts of the Chinese involvement here...

WHAT FACTS, BYRON? Nope, he doesn't have those.

YORK: A lot of Republicans are still angry that Representative Swalwell was a chief purveyor of what they call "The Russia Hoax." Pushing the idea that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016, and they kind of want to get him back for that.

There's a good living pushing made up scandals to "get back at Democrats" for real investigations into Republican crimes. It's not just petty, it's lucrative. Isn't it, Byron?