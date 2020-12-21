Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Byron York Admits Eric Swalwell 'Scandal' Is Revenge For Russia Probe

Also, Fox News Is So Upset that No One is Covering Fake Story About Eric Swalwell That's Fake! Will NO ONE think of the propaganda?
By Frances Langum
27 min ago by Heather
Views:

How do you cover a story when there's no there, there?

You get upset that no one is talking about the non-existent story, that's what!

Eric Swalwell was contacted by a fundraiser who turned out to be part of Chinese intelligence. As soon as he was informed of the breach he cut off all ties and cooperated with our US agencies.

That's the whole story.

So Fox News wonders why? why? why? isn't the NEW YORK TIMES even mentioning this SCANDAL???!?? It's forty-seven Benghazis and Eric Swalwell is guilty!

When you can't talk about the substance, make up a cover up!

And Byron York tries to help, but the truth slips out.

BYRON YORK: A lot of Republicans, there's more than just the facts of the Chinese involvement here...

WHAT FACTS, BYRON? Nope, he doesn't have those.

YORK: A lot of Republicans are still angry that Representative Swalwell was a chief purveyor of what they call "The Russia Hoax." Pushing the idea that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016, and they kind of want to get him back for that.

There's a good living pushing made up scandals to "get back at Democrats" for real investigations into Republican crimes. It's not just petty, it's lucrative. Isn't it, Byron?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team