Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Crookie Good Guys/Gals Award: Teleworking Parents With Kids In Virtual School!

Teleworking parents have faced the unusual challenge ofworking from home AND helping teach their kids due to the pandemic and this earns them a Good Guys and Gals of the Year award.
By Red Painter
Crookie Good Guys/Gals Award: Teleworking Parents With Kids In Virtual School!
Image from: Unsplash - @anniespratt

Parents faced a very difficult dilemma when COVID hit - how do you ensure your kids stay safe AND are learning during a pandemic? Parents that were lucky enough to have a job that offered teleworking breathed a sigh of relief - initially. They could stay home and earn an income and also keep their kids home to do virtual schooling. But that added an extra layer of difficulty, especially with kids that were under the age of 10 and those that had special education needs.

How do you juggle WORK and TEACHING at the same time? What do you do when you have a conference call and your child can't get their school zoom link to work? What about feeding them? And what if you have a small apartment or home with multiple children and only the finances to pay for 1 computer to share between them?

Parents have had to find creative ways to make things work - and it has not been easy. Parents need a break too, and often their only actual break is when their kids are at school. They can eat meals with other adults, they can focus on work without the fear that their children will run in the room needing their help with no notice. But, parents have perservered. They have put their kids first, even if it has meant sacrificing their own sanity. They are working diligently with teachers to make sure that their kids are learning and engaged and turning in assignments on time, even if it means they have to stay up late to complete their work assignments for their job.

For their continued dedication, TELEWORKING PARENTS OF KIDS IN VIRTUAL SCHOOL get our special Good Guy and Gal Crookie Award for 2020.

crookie_good_guy_0.jpg

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team