Crookie Good Guys/Gals Award: Teleworking Parents With Kids In Virtual School!

Parents faced a very difficult dilemma when COVID hit - how do you ensure your kids stay safe AND are learning during a pandemic? Parents that were lucky enough to have a job that offered teleworking breathed a sigh of relief - initially. They could stay home and earn an income and also keep their kids home to do virtual schooling. But that added an extra layer of difficulty, especially with kids that were under the age of 10 and those that had special education needs.

How do you juggle WORK and TEACHING at the same time? What do you do when you have a conference call and your child can't get their school zoom link to work? What about feeding them? And what if you have a small apartment or home with multiple children and only the finances to pay for 1 computer to share between them?

Parents have had to find creative ways to make things work - and it has not been easy. Parents need a break too, and often their only actual break is when their kids are at school. They can eat meals with other adults, they can focus on work without the fear that their children will run in the room needing their help with no notice. But, parents have perservered. They have put their kids first, even if it has meant sacrificing their own sanity. They are working diligently with teachers to make sure that their kids are learning and engaged and turning in assignments on time, even if it means they have to stay up late to complete their work assignments for their job.

For their continued dedication, TELEWORKING PARENTS OF KIDS IN VIRTUAL SCHOOL get our special Good Guy and Gal Crookie Award for 2020.