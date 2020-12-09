Fox News Defends White Bar Owner For Running Over Police Because Of Covid Restrictions

Fox News has been ignoring the massive death totals from the coronavirus as winter descends upon America, and instead has promoted story after story in state after state about a restaurant or bar or gym owner angry at new protective restrictions put into place to quell a surge of COVID19 infections.

Tuesday morning Fox and Friends defended a bar owner named Danny Presti , who ran over a police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Shortly after midnight, officials say two deputies followed Presti to his vehicle after he left the bar. Two deputies identified themselves and approached Presti and attempted to take him into custody for multiple offenses. Officials say Presti allegedly drove into one of the officers, who was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle. Presti continued down South Railroad Avenue with the injured officer clinging to the hood of the vehicle. Sheriffs were eventually able to bring Presti's car to a stop after it traveled about 100 yards. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

If you're black and get shot by the police while being unarmed and sitting in a car, Fox News twists into pretzels to defend the police and puts on guest after guest from the police union and from pro-police type supporters to defend their murderous actions while attacking the minorities that have been murdered.

However, if you are a white club owner who is disregarding coronavirus restrictions and run over a cop, breaking both his legs, then you as a business owner are just being oppressed by the state.

The lawyer defending Presti told Brian Kilmeade that he didn't know the police were trying to arrest him for disregarding the new restrictions and was just slowly pulling away and a cop got in the way of his car.

After playing some video from the incident, co-host Brian Kilmeade read a statement from the Sheriff's Department which blasted Danny Presti over his violent actions.

The lawyer responded that Presti barely touched the cop and called the police liars.

He also said he police should've just called him and he would've brought him in. I didn't know the bar owner was John Gotti.

Instead of taking a stern tone with this lawyer, Kilmeade brought up SNL's satire of Staten Island. Making fun of cities is now off limits to Fox News. And suddenly they both discussed 9/11. I kid you not.

These people are f**king freaks.

Now the police are at fault.

Anyone who has a small business understands the ramifications of the coronavirus, but to ignore this massive outbreak of covid and then incite more people to ignore the regulations only leads to more infections and more deaths.

This is unconscionable for any media outlet, let alone Fox News.

Fox News should be held accountable by the police and by viewers. Since when is any violence against police defensible on their network?