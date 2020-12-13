GOP Congressman-Elect Calls Pandemic 'Phony' During Trump Rally

COVID deniers, QAnon, Secessionists...the Republican Party has a lot to answer for, as do the residents of Virginia's 5th, a nominally red district. They had a choice between this clown or Dr Cameron Webb, a young man with an amazing résumé who's seen the devastation of the pandemic up close. Inexplicably, whether from laziness or force of habit, they voted for this piece of shit instead.
Source: Business Insider
GOP Congressman-elect Bob Good on Saturday labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony" during an appearance in Washington, DC, at the second "Million MAGA March" in support of President Donald Trump.
Good, a conservative who will represent Virginia's 5th Congressional district beginning in January 2021, made the statement in front of a throng of supporters who were in town to protest election irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, despite no evidence showing widespread voter fraud.
"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces," he said. "This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic. It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic ... You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying no to the insanity."
Holy shit. Congressman-elect Bob Good of Virginia starts speaking and immediately proclaims, "this looks like a group of people that gets it. This is a phony pandemic." pic.twitter.com/xre4DWslGW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020
Great job, voters in VA-5. You elected a real loony toon. Get Charlottesville OUT of Congressman-elect Bob Good’s district in 2021. We know the pandemic is real not “phony”. https://t.co/aIS0CFxket
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 12, 2020
I’ve seen firsthand the devastation COVID-19 causes. The fact is—even here in VA—the pandemic is surging right now. Anyone can be affected and it’s our collective duty to respect this threat.
It goes beyond partisanship or politics. This rhetoric is irresponsible and dangerous. https://t.co/TAO25NbBgF
— Dr. Cameron Webb (@DrCameronWebb) December 12, 2020