Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

GOP Witness Whines About Imaginary Voter Fraud In Nevada During Ron Johnson's Hearing

The Senate could be working on COVID relief, but instead, it's chasing fake claims of voting irregularities.
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Heather
Views:

First Sen. Ron Johnson loses his sh*t at Democratic Sen. Gary Peters during Johnson's sham of a hearing over imaginary "voter fraud." Remember, it's only "fraud" where Trump lost. Everywhere else, the system is just A-OKAY.

Then this brainwashed Trump-licker attorney from Nevada, Jesse Binall, goes on for five straight minutes about alleged "irregularities," wherein vote tallies changed "literally in the dead of night!" Holy mathematics, Batman! Is this where that sneaky Deep State "addition" and elite coastal "arithmetic" comes in?

Don't forget how unfair it was that he wasn't allowed to investigate the incentivizing of voting for the "marginalized populations" in the state. (Psssst. That's white people talk for *whispers* B-l-a-c-k *ends whispering* people.) CUE FAINTING SPELL!

BINALL: Our determined team verified these irregularites without any of the tools of law enforcement, such as grand juries, subpoenas, or FBI agents. Instead we had less than a month to use critical thinking and elbow grease to compile our evidence.

Oh, did you? Is't possible your alleged critical thinking is flawed, nay, perhaps not so deeply critical, Mr. Binall? Mightn't it be the case that you weren't given the tools of law enforcement because law enforcement (the group the GOP alleges to stand so strongly behind) saw no reason to issue subpoenas or convene grand juries? Could it be that it wasn't elbow grease you were using, but just...grease?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team