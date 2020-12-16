GOP Witness Whines About Imaginary Voter Fraud In Nevada During Ron Johnson's Hearing

First Sen. Ron Johnson loses his sh*t at Democratic Sen. Gary Peters during Johnson's sham of a hearing over imaginary "voter fraud." Remember, it's only "fraud" where Trump lost. Everywhere else, the system is just A-OKAY.

Then this brainwashed Trump-licker attorney from Nevada, Jesse Binall, goes on for five straight minutes about alleged "irregularities," wherein vote tallies changed "literally in the dead of night!" Holy mathematics, Batman! Is this where that sneaky Deep State "addition" and elite coastal "arithmetic" comes in?

Don't forget how unfair it was that he wasn't allowed to investigate the incentivizing of voting for the "marginalized populations" in the state. (Psssst. That's white people talk for *whispers* B-l-a-c-k *ends whispering* people.) CUE FAINTING SPELL!

BINALL: Our determined team verified these irregularites without any of the tools of law enforcement, such as grand juries, subpoenas, or FBI agents. Instead we had less than a month to use critical thinking and elbow grease to compile our evidence.

Oh, did you? Is't possible your alleged critical thinking is flawed, nay, perhaps not so deeply critical, Mr. Binall? Mightn't it be the case that you weren't given the tools of law enforcement because law enforcement (the group the GOP alleges to stand so strongly behind) saw no reason to issue subpoenas or convene grand juries? Could it be that it wasn't elbow grease you were using, but just...grease?