Ha, Ha! Watchdog Group Goes After True The Vote's Tax-Exempt Status

“Charities and nonprofits don’t get to partner with political parties to suppress the vote and engage in political dirty tricks,” said Michelle Kuppersmith, executive director of the Campaign for Accountability.
By Susie Madrak
6 years ago
Views:

Here's some happy news this morning, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. True The Vote, the allegedly nonpartisan non-profit arm of a Texas Tea Party, will have to justify its non-profit, tax-exempt status. It couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of scammers!

Texas-based True the Vote is working with the Georgia Republican Party to challenge more than 364,000 Georgians who they say may not qualify to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election because they may have changed addresses. That effort already has drawn a court challenge from the voting rights group Fair Fight, founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Now True the Vote is the subject of an Internal Revenue Service complaint that says is has violated federal laws prohibiting charities from engaging in political activities. The complaint accuses True the Vote of working with the Republican Party and making partisan statements against Democrats and liberals. And it asks the IRS to revoke True the Vote’s tax-exempt status.

“Charities and nonprofits don’t get to partner with political parties to suppress the vote and engage in political dirty tricks,” said Michelle Kuppersmith, executive director of the Campaign for Accountability, which filed the complaint and bills itself as a nonprofit watchdog organization.

On Monday True the Vote said the IRS complaint has no merit. It said the Campaign for Accountability is “part of a concerted campaign by the left to penalize and to prohibit conservative groups from engaging in efforts to preserve the integrity of our elections.

Here are just a few of the stories we've done about this loathesome gang of con artists:

Donor Sues To Get His $2.5M Back: 'True The Vote' Promised To Prove Voter Fraud

McDaniel's Vote Challenge Stumbles On True The Vote's Testimony

True The Vote Attorney: Get IRS Out Of Tax Exempt Approval Process

True The Vote Director Claims Obama Administration Is Registering Non-Citizens

