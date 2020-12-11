Mark Levin: The Hunter Biden Story Is Just Like The Holocaust!

Mark Levin can't help it. He's nuts. And he was given prime time air on Hannity on Thursday. Via Media Matters:

MARK LEVIN (GUEST): The New York Times, which covered up the Holocaust, covered this up. The Washington Post, which covered up the Holocaust, covered this up. CNN, we know -- thanks to James O'Keefe from Project Veritas -- that Jeff Zucker from the top said, “Don't pursue this story." Every newsroom in America, bar a few, covered up this story, and it is a huge story. Now we have early voting, we have mail-in voting. And God forbid if this man becomes president of the United States. This family is crooked. No wonder China wanted this family in office.

Now do Ivanka's trademarks while a staffer in the White House, Mark.

Conservatives are back to caring about president’s family criming after ignoring trumps for 4 years — Keith Murphy (@SkeithUlrich) December 11, 2020