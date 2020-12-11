Media Bites
Mark Levin: The Hunter Biden Story Is Just Like The Holocaust!

Mark Levin is insane. But you knew that.
By Frances Langum

Mark Levin can't help it. He's nuts. And he was given prime time air on Hannity on Thursday. Via Media Matters:

MARK LEVIN (GUEST): The New York Times, which covered up the Holocaust, covered this up. The Washington Post, which covered up the Holocaust, covered this up. CNN, we know -- thanks to James O'Keefe from Project Veritas -- that Jeff Zucker from the top said, “Don't pursue this story." Every newsroom in America, bar a few, covered up this story, and it is a huge story. Now we have early voting, we have mail-in voting. And God forbid if this man becomes president of the United States. This family is crooked. No wonder China wanted this family in office.

Now do Ivanka's trademarks while a staffer in the White House, Mark.

