Michael Flynn Threatens President Obama

In an unhinged interview this morning (has Maria Bartiromo lost a bet, or is she raking in money on the MAGA beat?) convicted felon (and recently pardoned by Trump) Michael Flynn told FBN's Maria Bartiromo that President Obama should still be afraid of him.

Bartiromo asked Flynn why President Obama did not want him to be Trump's national security advisor. She then perversely claimed the Trump campaign was "spied on" and intimated that Obama needed to get Flynn out of the way because he knew too much -- or something like that.

"Why was Obama so afraid of you?" she asked.

“So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn, as though I’m public enemy number one," Flynn replied. "One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him.”

It's no secret why President Obama warned Trump about Flynn. He fired Flynn from his job long before the campaign because Flynn was an obvious security risk.

Obama and his staff felt Flynn was problematic and prone to what they thought of as crazy ideas, and had fired him from his job as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Obama relayed that to Trump during the 90 minutes they spent together.

"And he should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid..." Flynn warned.

Flynn then claimed auditing and reforming the Pentagon intelligence community was at the heart of the matter.

Going on his usual deep state rant against intelligence services, he then added, "Obama talking about me is outrageous. I will not give him any more time on your show.”

But, of course, that is why he was on the show.

This is the type of statement made against a former president that MUST be investigated. All threats against a president either current or former are taken seriously.

“He still should be afraid?”



I don’t think President Obama is afraid of you Mr. Flynn. But I think you should be concerned that your pardon is not only an admission of your guilt, but you can no longer hide behind the 5th Amendment. — Carpe Diem (@CaptCarpeDiem) December 9, 2020

Criming without consequences must be a mighty powerful drug. — Jacie B (@jacieb) December 9, 2020